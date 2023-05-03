Study finds Glastonbury is “statistically the second best UK festival”









A new study claims Somerset’s Glastonbury Festival is “statistically the second best festival in the UK”. Data collected across a wide range of criteria – including ticket price, per cent increase in ticket price since 2018, and average temperature – has placed the world-famous event below Reading Festival.

While many will disagree with the findings, the numbers speak for themselves. As well as ticket price and average temperature, data was taken from number of acts and social media popularity. The top five festivals also include Victorious Festival, which is at number three; Latitude in Suffolk, which is at number four; and Download Festival in Donington – number five.

It appears Glastonbury lost out to Reading on the basis of average temperature. Reading, which is held in August, boasts an average of 17.5C, whereas Glastonbury, which is held in late June, has an average of just 15.1C. Of course, being held just after the Summer Solstice, Glastonbury Festival scores higher for sunshine hours. The Somerset festival is also tied with Reading in terms of average rainfall.

Tickets for Glastonbury were around 20% higher than those for Reading, with a ticket for Glastonbury costing £340 and a ticket for Reading costing £285. That being said, the “cost per artist” was significantly lower at Glastonbury, with Reading recording a whopping £8.67 per artist and Glastonbury recording just £0.31. When it comes to media popularity, Glastonbury tops the list. Its capacity is also far higher than Reading.