Glastonbury Festival announces new details for re-sale tickets









The 2023 edition of the Glastonbury Festival will have a new round of tickets available for fans. Re-sale tickets for the five-day music festival will be available later this month.

The first round of tickets for Glastonbury 2023 first went on sale back in November. The coach and ticket packages sold out in less than half an hour, with the general sale tickets only taking an hour to sell out. At the time, the festival organisers announced that “demand far exceeded supply”.

Fans will now have another chance to grab general admission tickets for the concerts. This year’s Glastonbury Festival is being headlined by Elton John, Arctic Monkeys and Guns ‘N Roses.

The new tickets became available after the previous purchasers either failed to pay the balance on their tickets or returned them. General admission tickets to Glastonbury 2023 will cost £335 plus a £5 booking fee. For the re-sale, the full balance is due within 24 hours of booking.

According to Glastonbury’s official site, coach package tickets will go on sale on Thursday April 20th at 6pm BST, with general admission tickets going on sale on Sunday April 23rd at 9am BST. Only people who have already registered for Glastonbury tickets will be able to buy the new round of tickets.

Tickets can be purchased at SeeTickets here. The 2023 Glastonbury Festival is set to kick off on June 21st.