Study finds 80 per cent of US concert-goers like to go solo









A new study suggests that 80 per cent of live concert attendees in the US believe attending a live show alone sounds like an enjoyable experience.

The extensive survey was conducted by Bandsintown , who collected data from a pool of 1,106 music fans. The study also found that 34 per cent of the respondents had plans to attend a show alone in the next 12 months.

“Going to a show solo is the ultimate level of fandom,” Fabrice Sergent, co-founder and managing partner of Bandsintown told NME. “Fans love the artist so much that they feel great going on their own.”

Sergent added: “Fans either attend live events because of the social experience, the music, the artist, or a mix of both. We typically see rock artists attract the highest level of fans willing to go solo with 33 per cent of fans of rock artists saying they would go to a show on their own.”

Following rock fans, the data showed that alternative fans were 13 per cent likely to go alone, with country music fans at 10 per cent. The survey also showed that dance music fans were least likely to attend alone, with only one per cent of fans saying they’d attend solo.

Bandsintown also found a notable rise in solo concert attendance since before the Covid-19 pandemic, with up to 70 per cent of respondents sharing that they’ve attended a show alone in the past 12 months. Meanwhile, 80 per cent of music fans said that if the option was going alone or not going at all, they’d be happy to attend a show solo.

“It feels so good to be a fan,” Sergent said of attending shows after the pause caused by the pandemic. “Being a fan is being alive, period. Fans needed to reconnect with their favourite artists regardless of the social experience as if going to shows was the best proof that the pandemic was coming to an end.”

Wider studies continue to show a general increase in attendance following live music’s hiatus due to Covid-19. Concert promotion and event company Live Nation reported a record-breaking rise in sales this year, with 70 million concert tickets sold in the first three months of 2022.

Meanwhile, New York state is making moves to ban hidden fees on gig tickets under a new bill that passed the state senate and assembly last month. The bill will mean ticket prices will need to be “all-in” instead of having extra admin fees added on at the last minute, with the price required to be displayed in a “clear and conspicuous manner”.