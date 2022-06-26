Lizzo and Live Nation donate $1 million to abortion rights organizations









Lizzo has donated $500,000 of her tour proceeds and teamed up with Live Nation to pledge $1 million in total to abortion rights organizations in the US following the Roe v. Wade verdict.

The singer announced in a Tweet: “The most important thing is action and loud voices.” Before raising awareness of the charities she is pledging money towards.

“Black women & women of colour,” she also wrote, “have historically had disproportionately less access to family planning resources,” as she looked to bring some positive liberation in the face of the damning verdict.

Adding: “This is a great loss but not a new one.” Before giving fans the chance to donate to the cause via her website which is looking to petition the Roe v. Wade verdict and overturn the damning decision.

Live Nation have also joined her on this noble cause and states that they will pay for all travel expenses for “employees who need access to women’s healthcare services outside of their home state.”

Lizzo’s rally against the decision was also joined by the likes of Billie Eilish and Phoebe Bridgers at Glastonbury, while Taylor Swift, Cher and others spoke out against it on social media.

