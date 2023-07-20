SAG strikes halt ‘Gladiator 2’ production during complex Colosseum battle scene









The much-anticipated Gladiator 2 production was abruptly halted during the enactment of a complex Colosseum battle scene. The unexpected pause in the filming of Ridley Scott‘s epic resulted from the recent strike by the Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA).

Scott had been leading the cast and crew through a meticulously choreographed sequence inside a replica of the Colosseum. Leading actor Paul Mescal and several hundred extras were immersed in the scene when filming was abruptly stopped at noon on Thursday, July 13th, as actors officially took to striking.

According to a report from Variety, the failure of negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and key studios and streaming services was the catalyst for the sudden halt in production. The prospect of a strike had seemed distant to the cast and crew, nestled as they were in their production bubble. However, the reality quickly became apparent.

Scott and his production team apparently wasted no time informing the crew of the situation, sending a note stating that production was being shut down. The news was reportedly met with a wave of disappointment and concern.

“There was just this sadness,” one source said, reflecting the mood on the set. “We were completely out of the politics and just invested in the work. Now, a lot of people are going to lose their livelihoods, won’t be able to keep up home payments, school payments.”

Many high-profile cast members, including Denzel Washington and Pedro Pascal, hastily arranged flights out of Malta, likely heading home. Their departure has left behind a major production that had employed more than 400 people.

This unforeseen stoppage casts a shadow over the eagerly awaited sequel to Ridley Scott’s 2000 Oscar-winning film. It follows in the wake of dozens of other productions that have come grinding to a halt due to the recent strike action. By joining the Writers Guild of America, this strike marks the first time in over 50 years that the SAG and WGA have taken official action.

See more ‘GLADIATOR 2’ was filming a complex action sequence with Paul Mescal and several hundred extras inside a replica of the Colosseum when filming was halted.



(Source: https://t.co/0B2Z2UH4ER) pic.twitter.com/cmhahWpled — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 19, 2023