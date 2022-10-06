‘Stranger Things’ writers originally planned for Will to kill Bob









Ever since Stranger Things aired on Netflix in 2016, it has become one of the streaming service’s most popular television series. Adolescents and adults alike have expressed their admiration for the show, which blends supernatural horror with mystery drama and pays homage to 1980s pop culture and horror films.

The show has aired for four seasons, with the latest ending in July. the fifth and final season is rumoured to air in 2024 after filming takes place next year. That’s quite a long time away, especially for die-hard fans, so the show’s writers have decided to share “crazy shit that almost happened” stories from the show.

The writers have only shared one story so far, but it’s one that will have fans rethinking what might have happened if this event went ahead. They revealed: “In Season 2, a possessed Will was going to kill Bob.”

Bob, played by Sean Astin, starred in season 2 as Joyce’s (Will’s mother) boyfriend. The two were in love, yet their time together was cut short when everyone got trapped in Hawkins National Laboratory, where Will, who had been experiencing memory loss and seizures, was being treated. Bob used his computer skills to turn off the security system, allowing Joyce and co to escape.

Sadly, Bob didn’t make it out alive. Instead, he was mauled to death by a juvenile Demogorgon. Events would’ve taken a much darker turn if a possessed Will had killed the man that he saw as a father figure.

When the others realised that Will was being controlled by the Mind Flayer, they sedated him before setting out to destroy the entity. They had to close the gate to the Upside Down, where the Mind Flayer originated, without killing Will in the process. Not partial to warmth, the monster struggled as Nancy, Jonathan, and Joyce turned up the heating before prodding Will with a hot poker that sent the Mind Flayer out of his body.

Stranger Things took home five Emmy Awards at this year’s ceremony, as well as becoming the most-streamed English-language show on Netflix and the second most popular show after Squid Game.

Crazy shit that almost happened #1:

In season 2, a possessed Will was going to kill Bob. — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) October 5, 2022