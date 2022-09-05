'Stranger Things' use of Kate Bush wins at 2022 Creative Arts Emmys









Pop culture phenomenon Stranger Things took home the prize for Outstanding Music Supervision at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, a testament to the show’s use of music as a plot device.

The series’ music supervisor Nora Felder won the award for the episode ‘Chapter Four: Dear Billy’, the highlight of season four, as it includes Kate Bush’s iconic 1985 hit ‘Running Up That Hill’, which caused the song to surge in popularity and reach Number One on the charts. Notably, the song was the character Max Mayfield’s motif, saving her from the clutches of the villain Vecna.

“The track is being responded to in so many positive ways. I’ve never experienced anything quite like this before!” Bush wrote on her website of the song’s revival. “I just want to say a really big thank you to everyone in the U.S. who has supported the song. It’s the first time I’ve had a top ten single over there and now it’s in the top 5! Thank you so much again to the Duffer Brothers – because of their latest, extraordinary series of Stranger Things, the track is being discovered by a whole new audience.”

Reflecting just how brilliant Stranger Things’ use of music is, this year’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards marks the fourth time that the show was nominated for the award but is the first time it has won. Previous titles to take home the award include I May Destroy You, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Big Little Lies. Other nominees for Music Supervision at this year’s edition included Euphoria, Better Call Saul, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Ozark.

Other winners at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards included the Schmigadoon! track “Corn Puddin’, which won Outstanding Music Lyrics over Zendaya’s ‘I’m Tired’ from Euphoria.

Comedy anthology series The White Lotus won Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special, and for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music. One of the other hits of the year, the psychological sci-fi Severance, took home the Outstanding Music Composition for a Series.

