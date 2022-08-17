Bob Odenkirk discusses waving goodbye to ‘Better Call Saul’









Bob Odenkirk has addressed Better Call Saul fans following the Netflix show’s finale.

Understandably, Odenkirk was emotional about the Breaking Bad spin-off coming to an end after six seasons, and 63 episodes. It’s a character that has lived with him for over a decade, and he’s eternally grateful for the opportunity to bring Saul Goodman to the screen. “It’s a mystery to me how it even happened,” he said in a video uploaded to Twitter.

Odenkirk added: “Everybody’s been asking me how I feel about saying goodbye to Saul Goodman and Better Call Saul and I’m not good at answering the question because it’s frankly hard for me to look at that experience and even at that character too closely. It’s too many moving parts and they fit together too beautifully and it’s a mystery to me how it even happened.”

The Emmy Award-winning actor also took the time to thank the show’s creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould. “I did nothing to deserve this part but I hope I earned it over six seasons,” Odenkirk added.

He also had a poignant message to the show’s fans, and told them: “Thanks for giving us a chance, because we came out of maybe a lot of people’s most favorite show ever and we could have been hated for simply trying to do a show, but we were given a chance and hopefully we made the most of it.”

Watch the video message below.

Finale thank you from Bob Odenkirk pic.twitter.com/IFODl4bcLD — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) August 16, 2022