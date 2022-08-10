Bob Odenkirk remembers ‘Better Call Saul’ heart attack: “I wasn’t breathing”









Bob Odenkirk, the star of Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad, has remembered the heart attack that struck him down on the set of the show just last year. Odenkirk plays Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman in the AMC production and collapsed during the filming of the hit show’s sixth and final season.

In an interview with the Radio Times, Odenkirk said he remembers going “down on one knee, and then I went all the way down. I guess I said, ‘I don’t feel very good’”. Fortunately, Odenkirk’s co-stars Patrick Fabian and Rhea Seehorn were close by and took Odenkirk’s hand and had allegedly “started yelling at [Odenkirk] to stay on Earth”.

Odenkirk added, “I wasn’t breathing. I mean, if nobody had been there, if they didn’t do that CPR, I’d have been dead in a few minutes.”

He took to Twitter just a few days after the heart attack to thank his family and friends. He wrote: “Hi. It’s Bob. Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much.”

Odenkirk added in a second tweet, “I had a small heart attack. But I’m going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery. Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I’m going to take a beat to recover but I’ll be back soon.”

Better Call Saul’s final season had been taking place from March 2021, but after Odenkirk suffered his heart attack in July, filming ceased. However, fortunately, following Odenkirk’s recovery, production resumed in September, and the final season of the show has now been released.

