'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink reveals she's unsure about her character's future









Stranger Things actor Sadie Sink has revealed she is unsure whether she’ll be involved in the next season of the programme.

The fourth season of the hit Netflix show ended in dubious circumstances for Sink’s character, Max, with fans left wondering whether she survived or died. Another person who was unaware of Max’s future was Sink, which left her in an uncomfortable position, and unsure about whether she had a future in Stranger Things. In the series, Max was saved by Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’, a factor which caused the track to re-enter the charts.

In an interview with W magazine, Sink said: “I didn’t know until someone told me about the interviews. They never really tell us what’s going to happen until we get the scripts, and when I got the script for episode 9, it said that Max dies but that she sort of comes back”.

She added: “It’s uncertain, but she’s not fully dead. I didn’t know the plan was to completely kill me off, which definitely would’ve been a very impactful ending. They’ve been saying in interviews that Max’s state at the end of season 4 is intentional, crucial, and calculated in terms of how it’s going to come to play in season 5—I guess. I know nothing.”

Sink continued: “Season 4 was a wild journey for her. I definitely knew nothing good would happen, but I was not expecting this—this was a crazy, crazy end. I thought either she was going to succeed in a really epic way, or it would be her downfall, and I guess we landed somewhere in the middle.”

Meanwhile, during a new interview with Rolling Stone, Maya Hawke reacted to the thoughts of her co-star Millie Bobby Brown, who recently stated that the show’s creators, the Duffer brothers, needed to “kill off” more characters. Adding to the conversation, Hawke responded, “Well, it’s the last season, so people are probably going to die. I would love to die and get my hero’s moment. I’d love to die with honour, as any actor would. But I love the way that the Duffer Brothers love their actors”.