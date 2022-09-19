Maya Hawke says she would “love” her 'Stranger Things' character to die









As fans of the Netflix show Stranger Things take some time out to digest the dramatic events of the most recent season finale, one of the show’s stars has come out to state the unthinkable, hoping that their character meets their demise in the next series.

Speaking in a new interview with Rolling Stone, Maya Hawke reacted to the thoughts of her co-star Millie Bobby Brown, who recently stated that the show’s creators, the Duffer brothers, needed to “kill off” more characters. Adding to the conversation, Hawke responded: “Well, it’s the last season, so people are probably going to die. I would love to die and get my hero’s moment. I’d love to die with honour, as any actor would. But I love the way that the Duffer Brothers love their actors”.

As Hawke hints in the interview, the next season of the popular sci-fi show is highly rumoured to be the very last, with the creators previously suggesting that it could feature no brand new characters.

Continuing in her thoughts about her character, Hawke adds: “The reason that they write so beautifully for me and for everyone else is because they fall in love with their actors and their characters, and they don’t want to kill them. I think that’s a beautiful quality that they have, and I wouldn’t wish it away”.

Whilst season four of the show introduced such actors as Joseph Quinn, Jamie Campbell Bower and Eduardo Franco, the original cast members, including Sadie Sink, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, David Harbour, and Winona Ryder, remain the most beloved.

Take a look at the trailer for the latest series of the show below.