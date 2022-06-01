‘Stranger Things’ season 4 sets new viewership records









On May 27th, 2022, Stranger Things dropped seven episodes on Netflix, marking the release of the first volume of the fourth season. The second volume with two feature-length episodes will premiere on July 1st, 2022.

Created by the Duffer brothers, Matt and Ross, the series has been a global sensation since 2016. A nostalgic love letter to the enigmatic eighties, Stranger Things has been a brilliant embodiment of the sci-fi genre tropes (like interdimensional travel, psychokinesis, monsters, illegal experiments etc.). It also pays homage to Stephen King and his world of epic mysteries and adventure.

Since its release last Friday, the fourth season has been a massive hit and has amassed a staggering viewership of more than 287 million hours between May 27th to June 1st, 2022. This is a new record for the streaming platform and marks the biggest-ever premiere weekend for an English-language series, smashing the previous record held by the second season of Bridgerton (193 million hours).

The fourth season has already topped the Netflix charts in 83 countries and has catapulted the previous three seasons to the charts, with each having a viewership of well over 20 million households.

The fourth season is dark, gory and scary. It is set across three locations, namely Hawkins, California and Kamchatka in Russia, and records a horrifying nightmare as a sinister monster named Vecna wreaks havoc in Hawkins.

The reprising cast includes Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder, Sadie Sink, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Joe Keery, Priah Ferguson, Maya Hawke, Jonathan Heaton, Natalia Dyer, Matthew Modine, Brett Gelman and others in prominent roles.

The fourth season also sees a host of new characters, including Nightmare on Elm Street star and horror legend Robert Englund as Victor Creel, Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson, Jamie Campbell Bower as Vecna, Eduardo Franco as Argyle, Grace Van Dien as Chrissy etc.

Watch the first volume of Stranger Things season four on Netflix now.