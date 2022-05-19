Duffer brothers confirm that episodes 7 and 9 in 'Stranger Things' season 4 will be "feature length"









Stranger Things will be released in the forthcoming weeks, making it the fourth series to be released under the banner. The show will be released on Friday, May 27th. The upcoming season will be divided into two parts, or volumes, which will take place after the Battle at Starcourt Mall. The next season picks up months after the third season ended. Creators Ross and Matt Duffer have confirmed that episodes 7 and 9 are more like films than tv shows.

“We had all the scripts before we started shooting, so we could look at the whole thing as a whole, and we outlined all of Season 5,” Matt revealed. “This was due to the six-month hiatus that we had due to the pandemic.”

“I think we were at least halfway,” Ross agreed, “But I think probably over halfway through this season, were trying to squeeze the story in, and we sat down with our writers, and we said, “I don’t think this is feasible in eight episodes”. So we went to Netflix and said, “Hey, are you okay if we do one more episode?”, and luckily they were very supportive of that, but that’s how we ended up with that extra episode.”

Stranger Things is a sci-fi horror hybrid that has been on the airwaves since 2016. The series has featured such luminaries as Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin and Natalia Dyer. The Duffer brothers pitched the idea as Montauk, which they described as an eight-hour horror epic, although it snowballed into something more commercial.

The brothers said the show was their way of paying homage to the works of Steven Spielberg and Stephen King. As it happens, the series was also their way of re-shaping the film franchises of the 1980s. In their pitch, the brothers utilised mages, footage and musical cues from celebrated films such as E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Poltergeist, Hellraiser, Stand by Me, Firestarter, A Nightmare on Elm Street and Jaws, which they used as a guideline for their work and for the series as a whole.