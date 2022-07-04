'Stranger Things' was released on Netflix partly incomplete









Netflix might be one of the most significant production companies in modern entertainment, but it seems as though even they are restricted by tight deadlines, resulting in the latest episodes of Stranger Things being released mere hours before they hit the streaming service.

Released on Friday, June 1st, the second volume of Stranger Things season four was hotly-anticipated anticipated by fans across the world, eager to discover the fate of their favourite characters, played by the likes of Millie Bobby-Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer and Caleb McLaughlin.

In conversation with Collider’s Steven Weintraub, however, the show’s creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, revealed that die-hard fans might want to wait a day or two before diving into the finale. Only completing the VFX for the episodes on Thursday, June 30th, the creators were worried that the special-effects-heavy shots might not be calibrated immediately when they were uploaded to the Netflix server shortly after being edited.

Speaking on Twitter, Weintraub commented, “FYI the Duffer Brothers told me they finished a bunch of VFX shots on Stranger Things 4 episode nine this morning and uploaded them to the Netflix server so if you watch the episode at 2am tonight you might not see the final shots…Better to sleep and wake up and then watch”.

With the VFX shots taking around 24 hours to calibrate once any given show is uploaded to the Netflix servers, the creators were rightfully worried that eager fans may have caught a few ‘unfinished’ sequences.

Take a look at the trailer for the 1980s-inspired drama coming-of-age drama, below.