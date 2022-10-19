STONE share new single 'Money (Hope Ain't Gone)'









STONE - 'Money (Hope Ain't Gone)' 4

Liverpool four-piece STONE have shared their anthemic new single, ‘Money (Hope Ain’t Gone)’, and announced details of their debut EP, Punkadonk.

The group, led by Fin Power, son of The La’s and Cast’s John Power, are newly signed to Polydor. They’ve had an impressive summer that saw them support Sam Fender at his huge Finsbury Park headline show and are also currently on the road with Inhaler. After an impressive 2022, STONE are certainly a band who are one to watch for next year, judging from the strength of previous work like ‘Waste’, and their fiery new release, ‘Money (Hope Ain’t Gone)’.

Speaking of the new song, STONE say: “‘Money’ is a very special song for the band, as it’s the first track where the lyrics were co-written between Fin and Elliot. The song shares both of their emotions and perspectives on the world today and the anxieties we face. The song is a statement of emotion about the state of this planet and how it feels growing up into adulthood in the current climate. Fin and Elliot (Gill) come from very different lives, and the mix of their lyrics makes the song the force it is. We want the song to showcase love, hate and hope for the future.”

Speaking about the EP, Gill reflects: “Our music is just a conduit to all the emotion that we all feel. We’re living in this scary sensational world of social media, where everything is overexposed and overwhelming. But we’re all in it as a generation.

“Me and Fin have our own struggles with mental health, and I think that’s why we do what we do with such an intensity; we put up that part of ourselves onstage just to give kids an opportunity to connect with something.”

Listen to STONE’s statement of intent, ‘Money (Hope Ain’t Gone)’, and keep an eye out for their debut EP in November.