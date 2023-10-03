Sting on the band that gave him “permission” to become a musician









For every musician, there’s another artist or influential figure who was either critical or encouraging of their decision to pursue an interest in making music. This varies on a case-by-case basis and can often be a family member or a like-minded friend who encourages them to start a band. For The Police frontman Sting, a band of brothers from Liverpool convinced him to give it a go.

Traditionally, people who grew up in Wallsend and were born in 1951 were expected to spend their lives working in the local shipyards. The job allowed people to provide for their families, and locals were expected to join as soon as they completed school. However, Sting, real name Gordon Sumner, had another dream and didn’t want to take the standard route for men of his generation from the northeast.

Although it wasn’t the path he followed, Sting is incredibly proud to use his voice to discuss the shipyard heritage of his hometown, and the industry has formed a basis for his songwriting, most notably his musical The Last Ship.

Sting’s working-class heritage will never leave him despite the mind-boggling wealth that he’s successfully accumulated throughout his career. At the start of his journey, he was not only inspired by the music made by The Beatles, but he also saw a kinship because of their similar backgrounds and believed it was possible to follow in their footsteps.

“They were from Liverpool, I was from Newcastle; both port towns in the north of England – working class. They had the same education as me, I went to grammar school; they were scholarship boys. Smart working-class kids,” he told Rick Beato in 2021.

Elaborating on his point, he added: “They conquered the world with their own songs, and therefore gave permission to a younger generation, a decade younger, to try the same thing [and think] ‘Oh we’ll try that, I know those four chords – I could do that, probably.’ And we all tried. We owe a lot to the Beatles, they really were an amazing influence on all of our lives.”

When The Beatles were breaking through in the 1960s, Sting was an impressionable teenager following their every move with immense intrigue. Eventually, when the time was right, he moved to London with the rest of The Police, which allowed them to announce themselves on a national stage, and soon enough, they took over the world.

Little did Sumner know when he chased his dream, one day, Paul McCartney would be waxing lyrical about his work, claiming he wished he’d written ‘Fields of Gold’. McCartney made the comment about Sting’s solo track during a conversation with Pulp’s Jarvis Cocker at The Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts in 2018, and it meant the world to the Geordie.

In response, Sting told Music Week: “I can’t tell you how many songs of Paul McCartney’s I wish I’d written. So that was a lovely thing for Paul to say. But again, he’s one of those people who inspired me to become a songwriter. He’s from Liverpool, a working-class guy who conquered the world with his songs, so he gave a whole generation of people behind him the permission to attempt to do the same. And we did.”

It wasn’t only Sting who felt this way. Many others also saw the success of The Beatles as a removal of the class barrier in the music industry. Their astronomical rise proved it didn’t matter whether you grew up in a mansion or a council estate; as long as the songs were strong enough, anything was possible.