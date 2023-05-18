Sting claims that AI “doesn’t impress me at all”









Former Police frontman Sting has shared his opinions on the increasing use of artificial intelligence to create art in a new interview with the BBC.

“The building blocks of music belong to us, to human beings,” the singer-songwriter claimed. “That’s going to be a battle we all have to fight in the next couple of years: Defending our human capital against AI.”

“It’s similar to the way I watch a movie with CGI. It doesn’t impress me at all,” Sting said.

“I get immediately bored when I see a computer-generated image. I imagine I will feel the same way about AI making music. Maybe for electronic dance music, it works. But for songs, you know, expressing emotions, I don’t think I will be moved by it.”

The ‘Every Breath You Take’ writer acknowledged that the software could be used to assist artists, but stopped short of embracing AI fully. “The tools are useful, but we have to be driving them,” he said. “I don’t think we can allow the machines to just take over. We have to be wary.”

Sting is set to be honoured at the Ivor Novello songwriting awards on Thursday, where he will be given the organisation’s highest honour. He joins a short list of only 23 other people to have become an Ivor Academy Fellow, along with figures like Paul McCartney, Kate Bush, and Elton John.