Sting reveals his songwriting secret ahead of Ivors Academy induction









Sting has revealed the secret to his songwriting method ahead of his Ivors Academy induction. The former Police frontman said he simply listens to the music and asks it to tell him a story.

The 71-year-old musician will be the 23rd fellow that the academy has inducted over the course of its 79-year history. In doing so, he joins the likes of Paul McCartney, Peter Gabriel, Kate Bush, Joan Armatrading, Elton John, and Annie Lennox.

When speaking about the songwriting that has led him to this position, the Geordie lute strummer said: “I tend to write music first. And then if you construct the music in the right way, it already has an abstract narrative. So my job is to translate that abstraction into lyrics, into stories, and into characters.”

Thereafter, he says it is a waiting game, but thankfully for Sting, more often than not, it is a fruitful one. As he concludes: “And, nine times out of 10, it comes, eventually.”

The Ivor Novello Awards is one of the most prestigious events in the British music calendar, and this year it will take place on May 18th in London at Grosvenor’s House. The nominations are led by Harry Styles, and his songwriting partner, Kid Harpoon, who are both are up for three Ivors, as are Sault pairing, Cleopatra Nikolic (Cleo Sol) and Dean ‘Inflo’ Josiah Cover.