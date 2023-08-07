Sticky Fingers cancel Brisbane concert after singer Dylan Frost “rushed to hospital”









Australian indie band Sticky Fingers cancelled their show in Brisbane moments before being due on stage after frontman Dylan Frost was “rushed to hospital” after he “became very ill”.

The group, who last year released their fifth album Lekkerboy, were scheduled to perform at Riverside in Brisbane on August 5th. However, shortly before the concert was set to get underway, keyboardist informed the crowd of the bad news Freddy Crabs.

He explained to the audience how Frost had been hospitalised, saying “as best as we know, he’s OK”. Crabs added: “Obviously this was a short time ago, so we can’t do the show. Sorry to put you out like this.”

The keys player continued: “This is one of the best venues in Australia, we love coming here. We love you all. It’s killing me right now … Please, just be respectful. We are so sorry, and we’ll keep you updated. It’s going to be alright. We’re sorry.”

Hours later, Sticky Fingers shared an official statement on social media: “Dylan became very ill, and was rushed to hospital. The band intend to reschedule for another date, and will reach out to fans. The band is very sorry to have let anyone down, and intend to make it up to everyone as best as they can,” the statement read.”

As of yet, there is no update on the band on Frost’s condition, and the sequence of events that led to his hospitalisation.

Last summer, during a performance in Melbourne, Frost stormed off the stage midway through the concert after throwing his guitar. Apologising on social media after the show, he said: “Hey it’s Dizza here – I’m really sorry for last night in Melbourne. I’ve been working hard on myself and will continue to prioritise my health, but I still let a lot of you down.”

The frontman continued: “I want to apologise to the fans and my band, our crew and venue staff,” Frost continues. “The tour has been amazing so far and we wanted to end it big but I just didn’t have it last night and I lost control. We’re working on a new date to make it up to everyone or refunds for those who want them and we will let you know plans soon.”

Watch footage of Sticky Fingers cancel their show in Brisbane below.