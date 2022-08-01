Sticky Fingers singer Dylan Frost apologises for storming off stage









During a concert last night in Melbourne, Australian indie rock act Sticky Fingers cancelled their gig mid-show when the band’s lead singer Dylan Frost stormed off stage.

Footage from the show uploaded to social media appears to show Frost hitting back at his microphone and throwing his guitar to the ground before walking off the stage. After a brief moment, his bandmates followed Frost and an announcement was made that the show was cancelled, leaving fans confused and angry.

The incident occurred while the band were performing the song ‘Not Yet Done’. Following Frost’s exit, fans began to boo the group for only playing a small handful of songs. Frost’s outburst appears to have happened early in the band’s set, leading to throngs of fans expressing their disappointment on social media.

Today, Frost responded to the blowup on the band’s social media accounts. “Hey it’s Dizza here – I’m really sorry for last night in Melbourne,” Frost writes. “I’ve been working hard on myself and will continue to prioritise my health, but I still let a lot of you down.”

“I want to apologise to the fans and my band, our crew and venue staff,” Frost continues. “The tour has been amazing so far and we wanted to end it big but I just didn’t have it last night and I lost control. We’re working on a new date to make it up to everyone or refunds for those who want them and we will let you know plans soon.”

Frost had previously found himself in hot water over allegations of racial abuse against indigenous Australian singer Thelma Plum. Frost blamed the incident on alcohol addiction and mental health issues, and Sticky Fingers went on a brief two-year hiatus before reuniting in 2018.