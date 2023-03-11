Stevie Nicks pays tribute to Christine McVie with ‘Landslide’ performance









Stevie Nicks and Billie Joel played the first night of their ‘Two Icons, One Night’ co-headlined tour at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The Inglewood date was the first of a nine-date venture and featured several collaborative efforts between the two music legends.

Joel joined Nicks on stage for a rendition of ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’, and Nicks obligingly returned the favour to play ‘And So It Goes’ with Joel. One of the most touching moments, though, was when Nicks paid tribute to her former Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie.

Before playing a version of ‘Landslide’, Nicks said through teary eyes, “I have to imagine she’s still here. It’s all I can do.” Check out the video of the moving performance below. Joel and Nicks’ co-headline tour is set to roll on, with the next date confirmed for Arlington, Texas, on April 8th.

It was back in November last year that McVie passed away, and Nicks immediately wrote and published a letter about her good friend. “A few hours ago, I was told that my best in the whole world since the first day of 1975 had passed away,” Nicks wrote. “I didn’t even know she was ill… until late Saturday night. I wanted to be in London; I wanted to get to London – but we were told to wait.”

She added, “So, since Saturday, one song has been swirling around in my head, over and over and over. I thought I might possibly get to sing it to her, and so I’m singing it to her right now. I always knew I would need these words one day.” Nicks then wrote down some lyrics from Haim’s song ‘Hallelujah’ before signing off, “See you on the other side, My Love, don’t forget me, Always, Stevie.”