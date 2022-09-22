Stevie Nicks to release new single 'For What It’s Worth’









Since joining Fleetwood Mac in 1975, Stevie Nicks has gained considerable success and recognition for her work, helping the band become one of the biggest-selling music acts of all time.

Since the release of Fleetwood Mac’s iconic album Rumours, the band have managed to shift over 40 million copies, making it one of the most purchased albums of all time.

Nicks has also had a successful career as a solo artist, most recently releasing a studio album in 2014, entitled 24 Karat Gold: Songs from the Vault, which contained re-recorded demos written between 1969 and 1987.

Since then, Nicks has provided guest vocals on albums by the likes of Lana Del Rey and Miley Cyrus, with Gorillaz also teasing the inclusion of the Fleetwood Mac icon on their forthcoming album, Cracker Island. Nicks also released a single called ‘Show Them the Way’ in 2020 and a cover of ‘Cotton Candy Land’ with Chris Isaak for the Elvis soundtrack.

However, this Friday (September 23rd), Nicks will be releasing a brand new single, ‘For What It’s Worth’, a cover of the Stephen Stills track. The singer shared a handwritten letter on social media which read, “I am so excited to release my new song this Friday. It’s called ‘For What It’s Worth’ and it was written by Stephen Stills in 1966. It meant something to me then, and it means something to me now.”

She also wrote, “I always wanted to interpret it through the eyes of a woman – and it seems like today, in the times we live in, it has a lot to say… I can’t wait for you to hear it.”