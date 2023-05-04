Stevie Nicks congratulates Sheryl Crow on joining Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, “a very elite club for us women”









American musician Sheryl Crow was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, becoming one of the few women selected to join the esteemed club.

In an Instagram post, fellow inductee Stevie Nicks, who joined the RRHOF in 1998, shared a message of congratulations for Crow. She began her note with “Dearest Sheryl” before adding: “Yes, you can call me psychic ~ I have been listening to Sheryl Crow radio on Pandora for the last 4 days. ~ so many of our memories came flooding back.”

Nicks also addressed the fact that a mere 8.4% of inductees are female. “Congratulations, Miz Crow for your upcoming induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ~ I am so proud of you ~ It’s a very elite club for us women.”

She continued, “I found out at 4 o’clock this morning and had to dance around my room for you. See you on the road! Love you, Stevie.”

After she found out she had earned a place in the Rock Hall, Crow spoke to Rolling Stone. “I’ll be honest with you. I’m shocked. Life is crazy! I could not have predicted it if I tried, especially in the early days of my career, coming from a town with three stoplights. Having grown up listening to Willie [Nelson; fellow inductee] on my radio station, I just couldn’t have predicted it. There’s no way. Man, I’ll tell you what…it just testimony to the fact that you never know what can happen with a little hard work, taking some chances…You just never know.”

See more