Stevie Nicks says watching ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ felt like “my own story”









Fleetwood Mac singer Stevie Nicks has shared her thoughts on social media after watching Daisy Jones & The Six for the second time.

Nicks shared an emotional post on Instagram detailing her nostalgic experience following her rewatch of the Amazon Prime series: “Just finished watching Daisy Jones + the 6 for the 2nd time. In the beginning, it wasn’t really my story, but Riley seamlessly, soon became my story.”

She continued: “It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story. It was very emotional for me. I just wish Christine could have seen it. She would have loved it. Hopefully it will continue…”

Reese Witherspoon was one of the producers on the show, and shared her appreciation for Nicks’ admiration by commenting beneath her post: “Oh my stars, Stevie !! This means the world to the whole [Daisy Jones & The Six] team! Thank YOU for cutting the path!”.

Daisy Jones & the Six is a miniseries adapting Taylor Jenkins Reid’s 2019 novel of the same name. Developed by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, the show delves into the 1970s Los Angeles music scene through interviews and concert footage, narrating the rise and fall of a fictional rock band. Riley Keough and Sam Claflin lead the cast, lending their vocals to the performances.

Her latest comments arrive days after Nicks and her fellow Fleetwood Mac band member Mick Fleetwood posted about the wildfires in Maui. The pair co-owned a restaurant that was destroyed by the fires in Lahaina Town.

“This island, in so many ways, defines Fleetwood Mac and me and our families,” Nicks wrote on Twitter. “Mick and I came here in 1978, went up to Kula to look at a huge, beautiful house and stood in front of it listening to the gentle magical wind. He said to me, ‘I will live and die on this island.’”

As the wildfires began to spread across the island, members of Nicks’ family were staying at her Maui home, but fortunately, they were able to escape safely.