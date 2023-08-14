Mick Fleetwood’s Maui restaurant damaged by wildfire









Amid the sweeping wildfires on the Hawaii island, Fleetwood’s on Front Street, the Maui restaurant owned by Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood since 2012, has been destroyed.

“As many of you have probably seen on the news, Lahaina Town has suffered tremendous damage, and with that, Fleetwood’s on Front Street has been lost. Words can not express the devastation that our community is facing right now,” the restaurant management announced in an Instagram post.

They continued: “Our main priority at the moment is the safety of our team members and staff. We appreciate your support and patience as we navigate this difficult terrain. Mahalo.”

Stevie Nicks, who also owns property on Maui, chimed in to write a tribute to the engulfed island’s importance to Fleetwood Mac.

“This island, in so many ways, defines Fleetwood Mac and me and our families,” she wrote on Twitter. “Mick and I came here in 1978, went up to Kula to look at a huge, beautiful house and stood in front of it listening to the gentle magical wind. He said to me, ‘I will live and die on this island.'”

As the wildfires began to spread across the island last week, members of Nicks’ family were staying at her Maui home. Fortunately, they were able to escape safely.

The tropical island and tourism hot spot declared a state of emergency at the end of last week as wildfires rapidly swept the landscape, catalysed by dry conditions and high winds. As of Sunday morning, the death toll was reported as 89.

See more

See more Lahaina is not gone ~

It is just away ~



With Aloha,

Stevie Nicks pic.twitter.com/z2jFdYEeEy — Stevie Nicks (@StevieNicks) August 12, 2023