Stevie Nicks’ favourite song to perform live









Stevie Nicks is the sort of performer who can make the stage look like her bedroom. She’s a natural performer who could knock the socks off of Gandhi and haunt an empty house. Perfectly matching silken ethereality with brazen power, her purr is a unique force to behold. Perhaps that’s because of its sincerity, borne as it is from a spiritual will to extoll some exultation from the spotlight.

She started on stage at a young age. When she received a guitar for her 16th birthday, she quickly attended to her soul-pouring duties, writing a song called ‘I’ve Love and I’ve Lost, and I’m Sad but not Blue’. “On my birthday, I wrote a song about my first love affair,” she recalled of her first song. “It was a relationship at 15-and-a-half where I was absolutely crazy about this guy.”

While most would scribble something in the back of a jotter, Nicks turned to music. “Thank God he broke up with me,” she mused, “because if he hadn’t, I wouldn’t have been spurred on to write that song. Because when that song was done, I knew I was going to be a songwriter.” Proving a point usually forgotten: How glad we often are that life didn’t work out the way we once thought we wanted it to.

Naturally, the melodramatic affair was pretty much fiction, but Nicks realised it didn’t seem that way in song. “I realized right away that I could write songs because I could have experiences without even having them, by just singing about them,” she recalled. With that, a love of performing came to the fore.

Shortly afterwards, she joined her first band while attending Arcadia High School in California. Thereafter she moved onto Menlo Atherton High School as a senior and met Lindsey Buckingham at a Young Life social event. He was playing ‘California Dreamin’’ and she provided sweet harmonies. The rest, as they say, is ancient history and Nicks has been extolling heartbreak and exultation from it ever since.

However, she has her favourite anthem when delving into the fantasy of live performance. As she said when discussing her album 24 Karat Gold: Songs from the Vault, which saw her revisit unreleased demos, “The song ‘If You Were My Love’ is a ballad that I love to sing so much, and I wanted to make sure that it was perfect. It’s the song that I love to sing most on stage with the girls.”

The song dates back to the Tusk era of Fleetwood Mac, but it never seemed to find its way onto a record. Nicks demoed it for subsequent solo records, but it just couldn’t quite find a slot. Nevertheless, Nicks couldn’t shift it from her psyche simply because she loved singing it so much, and it’s easy to see why. It is a ditty with enough depth to grace any stage. Fortunately, Nicks has now sent it soaring under the spotlight plentiful times.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.