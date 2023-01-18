The first song Stevie Nicks ever wrote









Stevie Nicks has always maintained a performative streak in her life, and music has been her preferred way of channelling energy into art. The Fleetwood Mac singer was born into a musical family, and it wasn’t a surprise to anybody when Nicks began writing her own material.

Most believe songwriters need bundles of life experience before becoming truly masterful lyricists. However, the rules are there to be broken, and sometimes, pure gold can be struck from the unlikeliest places. When Nicks first attempted the craft, she was only 16 and poured her experience of heartache into the song ‘I’ve Loved, and I’ve Lost, and I’m Sad but not Blue’.

Instantly, as soon as she had written the song, Nicks knew she had a talent for songwriting, giving her the confidence to continue improving as the years progressed. As the songwriting process came naturally to Nicks when writing ‘I’ve Loved, and I’ve Lost, and I’m Sad but not Blue’, she soon began to write more often.

“On my birthday, I wrote a song about my first love affair,” she later recalled of the song that started it all. “It was a relationship at 15-and-a-half where I was absolutely crazy about this guy. Thank God he broke up with me because if he hadn’t, I wouldn’t have been spurred on to write that song. Because when that song was done, I knew I was going to be a songwriter.” She added: “I realised right away that I could write songs because I could have experiences without even having them, by just singing about them.”

Not only did her first taste of heartbreak teach Nicks that she could write songs, but it also reminded her that everything happens for a reason. If her love interest had treated her well, perhaps, Nicks would never have sought comfort in songwriting and potentially never unearthed her talent. However, in all likelihood, Nicks would have realised at a later date it was what she was born to do anyway.

During an interview with The Huffington Post in 2012, she looked back upon her lifelong artistic flair and said: “I have been a little performer since I was four years old, and you’re going to see that in this film,” she said. “I was just nuts for the stage. I came into the world dancing and singing, and my mom and dad, I think, knew from the very beginning. My grandfather was a country-western singer and a fiddle player and guitarist, and he wrote songs and travelled all over the United States and played gigs in the forties.”

Nicks added: “My parents were very supportive of my love of music, and my focus was very strong from when I was in grade school. They knew I didn’t want to be an actress, I didn’t want to take drama, I didn’t really want to take musical drama. I just wanted to listen to rockabilly and rock ‘n’ roll and R&B, and I just was in my own little musical world. I had it planned out. In sixth grade, I was wearing a black outfit with a top hat. I had it all planned out.”

Life was only ever going to go in one direction for Stevie Nicks, who was born to express herself artistically. However, the role writing her first song played in her journey can’t be underestimated.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.