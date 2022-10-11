Stevie Nicks encourages young people to vote: "Don't let them take your power"









Stevie Nicks has been using social media to urge fans to vote in the upcoming mid-term elections. With the voter registration deadline just a few days away, the Fleetwood Mac singer posted a statement on Instagram that touched on her experience as a young woman in the 1970s when Roe v Wade was implemented.

She wrote: “I am worried about every one of you. Worried about health care, and just in general, worried about your God-given rights. You must gather right now.”

Nicks continued: “The disintegration of Roe v. Wade will change your life in an unfathomable way. You will not have control of what your beautiful dreams want for you. I watched what happened to women from 1966 (I was 18) to 1973 [Roe v Wade was implemented in 1973] when I was 25 and 2 years away from joining Fleetwood Mac. Believe me when I tell you, you don’t want that world to come back…. so please vote.”

Alongside her message, Nicks shared a poem she wrote in September called ‘Get It Back’. The two-page-long poem urges readers not to “let them take your power”. Nicks has claimed that the poem will be turned into a song. The musician has frequently shared poems with fans as a mode of emotional expression.

Some lines include: “Don’t close your eyes and hope for the best/The dark is out there/The light is going fast/And all the rights you had yesterday/Are taken away.”

As part of her Instagram caption, she wrote: “Every state has a stake in this year’s midterms, as all 435 seats in the House of Representatives are up for grabs. There are also 35 open Senate spots that are currently held by 14 Democrats and 21 Republicans. While some statewide races will likely have a larger impact on national politics than others, every single vote counts when it comes to electing state and local politicians.”

Read Nicks’ full statement and poem below.