Stevie Nicks discusses her favourite song from ‘Daisy Jones and The Six’









Stevie Nicks has shared her favourite song from the musical drama series Daisy Jones & The Six, a television show loosely based on the adventures of Fleetwood Mac.

Nicks has been open about her appreciation for the series before, stating that her experience was like “a ghost watching my own story.”

In a new interview with Vulture, Nicks expanded on that feeling, explaining: “It was a very simple thing. It was the kind of snappy sarcasm between Daisy [Jones] and Billy [Dunne], who in my mind was like me and Lindsey. It was the back-and-forth between the two of them.”

Adding: “When two people capture the essence of something that reminds you of your life, it’s not like you go, ‘They look just like us’ or ‘They dress just like us’. It’s something else.”

Nicks also revealed that her favourite song from the show was ‘Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)’, the first track written by Jones and Dunne, which triggers their powerful musical and personal partnership.

The singer said: “It’s a really good song. If it was another time, another day, and there had never been a Fleetwood Mac and I had watched that and I was a record A&R person, I would’ve said, We need to call them now. We need to sign them now.“

Nicks previously shared her affection for the show on her social media, where she wrote: “In the beginning, it wasn’t really my story, but Riley seamlessly, soon became my story,” adding, “I just wish Christine [McVie] could have seen it. She would have loved it.”

Listen to ‘Look At Us Now’ below.