Stevie Nicks shares charity single for Ukraine with Eurythmics' Dave Stewart









Stevie Nicks has appeared on a charity single alongside Eurythmics member Dave Stewart in aid of Ukraine.

The Fleetwood Mac singer has lent her voice to the song, ‘Face To Face’, which is part of the Collaborate For Peace project. It has been organised by Nicks’ long-time collaborator, Stewart, as well as the Russian musician Boris Grebenshchikov and Ukrainian artist Serhii Babkin. All proceeds from the track will go to the Global United24 initiative, which was founded by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In a statement, Nicks said: “Since the day the war began, I have carried Ukraine and its people in my heart. I am so honoured to sing on this song written by my friend Dave Stewart, Boris Grebenshchikov and Serhii Babkin. I hope it reminds people to continue to support Ukraine. I remind people during my shows to remember — this war is not over…”

Stewart added: “I wanted to write a gentle, peaceful song after seeing all the horrible images coming out of Ukraine,” Stewart added. “The song is about how all war is horrific and it’s written from the perspective of a young 18-year-old having to march off to war, not really understanding what he’s getting into.”

Babkin also said: “It’s a great honour for me to be a part of this song and to record with such legendary musicians. I’m very grateful to Dave Stewart, Boris Grebenshchikov and Stevie Nicks for their support of Ukraine. Today, Ukrainian people suffer so much because of the war that Russia unleashed.

“I want to express not only that terrible pain but also a hope. With my part of the song, I want to say: It won’t always be like this. It’s a cruel fight between Good and Evil, Light and Darkness. And Light will prevail, I truly believe it will!”

Meanwhile, Nicks recently joined Eddie Vedder on-stage to perform ‘Stop Dragging My Heart Around’ at Ohana Fest. Listen to ‘Face To Face’ below.