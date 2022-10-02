Watch Eddie Vedder perform 'Stop Draggin' My Heart Around' live with Stevie Nicks









Stevie Nicks performed a headline slot at the Eddie Vedder curated Ohana Fest, during which the Pearl Jam frontman joined the Fleetwood Mac singer on stage to run through a rendition of ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’.

Vedder has been taking charge of the Californian festival since back in 2016, during which time he has frequently collaborated with several of its acts. In 2021, Vedder got together a band on the fly to perform a set entirely of covers after headliners Kings of Leon had to pull out following the death of the Followhill’s mother.

Across this week, Ohana Fest has been headlined by Nicks, Jack White and Pink. Vedder himself will also play a solo set. Joining the lineup are Broken Social Scene – who will perform their indie classic record You Forgot It In People in its entirety – as well as Khruangbin, St. Vincent, Kevin Morby, Manchester Orchestra and Gang of Youths, amongst many others.

On Friday, Vedder joined Nicks on stage to play a rendition of ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’, the 1981 track that featured Tom Petty. Just last month, Nicks released a cover of the iconic Buffalo Springfield track ‘For What It’s Worth’.

The track arrived quite some time after Nick’s prior release, 24 Karat Gold: Songs from the Vault, a 2014 album consisting of re-recorded demos originally written between 1969 and 1987.

Of the Springfield cover, Nicks said, “I always wanted to interpret it through the eyes of a woman, and it seems like today, in the times we live in, it has a lot to say… I can’t wait for you to hear it.”

See the performance below.

Stevie Nicks US tour dates:

03 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

06 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

09 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

12 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

16 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

19 – Charleston, SC – CreditOne Stadium

22 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

25 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

28 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre