Steven Yeun and Robert Pattinson cast in Bong Joon-ho’s next film









Okja star Steven Yeun is now set to star alongside Robert Pattinson in Parasite director Bong Joon-ho’s upcoming film for Hollywood entertainment giant Warner Bros.

The film has yet to be given a title, but it is based on Mickey7, a novel by Edward Ashton, and features a star-studded cast, including Robert Pattinson, Mark Ruffalo, Toni Collette and Naomi Ackie.

Bong also announced recently that he would be producing the film under his own production company ‘Offside’, alongside Choi Doo-ho for Kate Street Picture Company and Plan B. The pair previously collaborated on the 2017 Netflix original Okja.

Mickey7, published in February this year, is a sci-fi novel that follows its titular character, who is classified as an “expendable” employee. Seen as such by his employers, Mickey7 is sent off-world on a death-defying expedition to colonise an icy planet called Niflheim.

The untitled film adaption will be Bong’s first project since 2019’s Parasite, which swept that year’s Oscar awards for Best Director and Best Picture. Following the film’s unprecedented success, Bong was reportedly approached with a manuscript for Ashton’s unpublished novel, “Which immediately drew his interest”.

Elsewhere, Yeun will be starring in the upcoming Jordan Peele-directed thriller Nope, which premieres later this month on July 22nd. In Nope, Yeun co-stars alongside Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer.

Last month, the official posters for promoting Peele’s Nope were revealed. Each character was depicted standing in front of an indigo night sky speckled with constellations of stars. Their eyes are all fixed on an unseen object just beyond the horizon, their expressions portraying fear and wonderment in equal measure. Nope will mark Peele’s third feature following the highly-acclaimed Get Out and Us.

Watch the official trailer for Jordan Peele’s upcoming film starring Steven Yeun, Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Brandon Perea, and Michael Wincott below.