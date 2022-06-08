Official posters revealed for Jordan Peele's new film 'Nope'









The posters for Jordan Peele’s latest horror movie have been revealed. The director will return to the big screen with Nope this July. The posters feature Oscar-winner and Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, Oscar-nominee Steven Yeun, Brandon Perea, and Michael Wincott.

Each character is depicted standing in front of an indigo night sky speckled with constellations of stars. Their eyes are all fixed on an unseen object just beyond the horizon, their expressions betraying fear and wonderment in equal measure.

The official Nope Twitter account has shared animated versions of the posters, with each character moving into their respective poses from a bird’s eye perspective. Very little about the cause of the character’s fear is given away, but the trailer suggests it might be alien in nature.

According to Universal Pictures’ official logline for Nope, the film tells the story of “residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery”. The offering stars Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah), Palmer (Hustlers), Yeun (Minari), Perea (The OA), Wincott (Westworld), and Barbie Ferreira (Euphoria).

The cast also includes Donna Mills, Terry Notary, Keith David, Sophia Coto, and Jennifer Lafleur. Peele wrote and directed the film, with Ian Cooper of Monkeypaw serving as producer and Robert Graf as executive producer.

Nope is Peele’s third feature film, following Get Out and Us. Both were hugely successful both among critics and at the box office. Get Out won the director an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, while Us earned him multiple nominations and wins for smaller-scale awards, including the Black Reel Awards, the NAACP Image Awards, and the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

See the posters, below.

(Credit: Press)

(Credit: Press)

(Credit: Press)

(Credit: Press)

(Credit: Press)