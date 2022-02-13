Thrilling new trailer for Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’ arrives









Jordan Peele has announced his forthcoming film Nope with the launch of a thrilling trailer as the movie promises to bring shocks, scares and surrealness to our screens once more.

The latest horror offering sees a return for Get Out lead Daniel Kaluuya, who is joined in a stellar cast by Keke Palmer known for her work in Hustlers, and Brandon Perea who recently starred in The OA.

Jesse Plemons was set to star in the lead role for the feature but sadly had to eventually turn it down after the filming schedule clashed with Martin Scorsese’s forthcoming western murder mystery, Killers of the Flower Moon.

Peele once more wrote and directed the film that sees “the residents of a lonely gulch in inland California bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery” seemingly of a supernatural nature.

Universal Pictures have touted the film as an “expansive horror epic” and applied the tagline: “What’s a bad miracle?” Well, we will soon find out the answer to that question as the picture is due for release on July 22nd.

With stunning cinematic expansive landscapes in the mix alongside Peele’s uniquely modernist approach to bringing the zeitgeist to the screen, the trailer might only be two minutes long and reticent with plot details, but it certainly has some fans over the moon.

You can check out the trailer below.