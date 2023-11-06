Steven Van Zandt gives update on Bruce Springsteen amid health concern

Steven Van Zandt, the guitarist who currently plays as a member of the E Street Band, has revealed that his friend and frontman Bruce Springsteen is in “great shape” following a recent health concern.

In September, Bruce Springsteen and his E Street Band were forced to postpone their remaining tour stops for the month after it was revealed that Springsteen was suffering from peptic ulcer disease.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Springsteen’s representatives shared a post on Twitter to break the news to fans. “Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have postponed all performances currently scheduled for September 2023, beginning with tomorrow’s (September 8) show scheduled for the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, NY,” it began.

The statement continued to reveal that Springsteen is currently being treated for “symptoms of peptic ulcer disease” and that “the decision of his medical advisors is that he should postpone the remainder of his September shows”.

Springsteen gave some of his own words to the announcement: “Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows. First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support.”

Adding: “We’ve been having a blast at our U.S. shows, and we’re looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon.”

Speaking to People in a new interview, Van Zandt revealed that Springsteen is recovering very well and that the band hopes to return to the road next year. “We’re gonna come back stronger than ever in March,” Van Zandt said, referring to the band’s tour dates beginning in March 2024.

“It was a very, very intense first six months of the tour — maybe our most intense ever. And so we’re gonna come back with that same intensity, and it’s gonna be great.”

In October, Springsteen revealed that all affected tour dates this autumn will be rescheduled as part of the 2024 tour.