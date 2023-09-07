Bruce Springsteen postpones shows amid health issues









It has been announced that Bruce Springsteen and his E Street Band have postponed their forthcoming September concerts because the legendary singer-songwriter is being treated for an illness.

On the morning of Tuesday, September 7th, Springsteen’s representatives shared a post on Twitter to break the news to fans. “Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have postponed all performances currently scheduled for September 2023, beginning with tomorrow’s (September 8) show scheduled for the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, NY,” it began.

The statement continued to reveal that Springsteen is currently being treated for “symptoms of peptic ulcer disease” and that “the decision of his medical advisors is that he should postpone the remainder of his September shows.”

Springsteen gave some of his own words to the announcement: “Over here on E Street, we’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows. First, apologies to our fabulous Philly fans who we missed a few weeks ago. We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some. Thank you for your understanding and support.”

Adding: “We’ve been having a blast at our U.S. shows, and we’re looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon.”

According to Bupa, peptic ulcers, also known as stomach or gastric ulcers, can be caused when the protective lining of the GI tract (the mucosa) is damaged or inflamed. The GI tract consists of your oesophagus, stomach and intestines and is where you break down and absorb food.

Normally, the GI tract lining protects it from the stomach acid that helps you digest food. But if the amount of acid increases or the lining is weakened, the acid can damage your GI tract. This can then cause a peptic ulcer.

Springsteen previously cancelled shows in Philadelphia on August 16th and 18th over an unspecified illness at the time. An announcement read: “Due to Bruce Springsteen having been taken ill, his concerts with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 have been postponed.”

“We are working on rescheduling the dates, so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows,” it continued.

It is unconfirmed whether these cancellations stemmed from the same or similar complications.

See more (1/5) Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have postponed all performances currently scheduled for September 2023, beginning with tomorrow's show scheduled for the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. pic.twitter.com/jxCclJBQiK — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) September 7, 2023