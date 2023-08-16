Bruce Springsteen postpones Philadelphia shows after falling “ill”









‘Born in the USA’ musician Bruce Springsteen has postponed his tour dates in the city of Philadelphia, just hours before his first concert at the Citizens Bank Park baseball stadium was due to take place. The 73-year-old’s official social media accounts have announced that he has “taken ill”.

“Due to Bruce Springsteen having been taken ill, his concerts with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 have been postponed,” the statement reads.

It continues: “We are working on rescheduling the dates so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows.” Springsteen and his famous backing group, The E Street Band, were due to perform the pair of shows at Citizens Bank Park as part of 22 new dates on their lengthy 2023 tour.

Commencing on February 1st in Tampa, Florida, the run was made up of planned 90 shows in total, with it the first time in six years that Springsteen and the E Street Band have toured together. It is scheduled to conclude on December 12th in California’s San Francisco.

The official health update posted on Bruce Springsteen’s social media accounts is all that is known about the musician’s status at present. More information will follow in due course.

In other Bruce Springsteen news, at the end of July, hundreds of fans of ‘The Boss’ were turned away from his and The E Street Band’s show at the Olympic Stadium in Munich after buying counterfeited tickets online.

The show was on July 23rd, and many fans had reportedly paid up to €600 for tickets which weren’t permitted in the venue. According to the German publication SZ, allegedly, another similar incident took place when Springsteen played Austria on July 18th.

See the Philadelphia postponement announcement below.

See more Due to Bruce Springsteen having been taken ill, his concerts with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 have been postponed.



We are working on rescheduling the dates so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled… — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) August 16, 2023