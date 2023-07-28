Hundreds of fans rejected entry from Bruce Springsteen concert due to fake tickets









After buying counterfeit tickets online, hundreds of fans were turned away from Bruce Springsteen & The E-Street Band’s concert at Munich’s Olympic Stadium.

The show took place on July 23rd, and many fans had reportedly paid up to €600 for tickets which weren’t permitted in the venue. According to the German publication SZ, allegedly, another similar incident took place when Springsteen played Austria on July 18th.

Following the show in Munich, the newspaper received messages including, “There were a lot of fake cards!” and another account stating, “More than 100 people didn’t get in.”

The ticketing company Live Nation, who promoted the concert, confirmed many were taken away due to them being inauthentic. “The order of magnitude was between 200 and 300 tickets,” press spokesperson Katharina Wenisch told the German publication.

She continued: “The higher the desire, the greater the risk that people will buy on the secondary market if there are no more tickets from the official providers.”

Springsteen’s lengthy tour of Europe has now concluded, which included two dates at Hyde Park in London. In a four-and-a-half star review of his first show in the capital, Far Out wrote: “‘Last Man Standing’ was a heartfelt dedication to his late bandmate George Theiss, telling the audience: ‘Be good to yourself and the ones that you love, and to this world that we live in.’ The crowd were behind him at every moment, enthralled by the sheer quality of his voice and the energy he bought to the Great Oak stage.”

Watch footage of the Munich show below.

See more Bruce springsteen and the E Street band were on fire tonight in Munich #springsteen pic.twitter.com/xkGIygnc7J — Jim Steele (@clock1258) July 23, 2023