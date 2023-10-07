Steven Van Zandt shares Bruce Springsteen health update to reassure fans









E Street Band member Steven Van Zandt has provided a short health update for Bruce Springsteen fans.

At the end of September, Springsteen announced that he had postponed all of his shows for the remainder of 2023 as he continues his recovery from peptic ulcer disease. This followed the 74-year-old initially saying that he would be cancelling the rest of his concerts while he underwent treatment.

A statement issued on his behalf at the time reads: “Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor’s advice. With this in mind, and out of an abundance of caution, all remaining 2023 tour dates for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be postponed until 2024.”

It continues: “Rescheduled dates for each of the 2023 shows, including those postponed earlier this month, will be announced next week, all taking place at their originally scheduled venues. When the new 2024 dates are announced, those unable to attend on the new date who purchased their tickets through official ticketing companies have 30 days to request a refund. All tickets for postponed performances will remain valid for the newly announced dates.”

Springsteen personally added: “Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support. I’m on the mend and can’t wait to see you all next year.”

Now, a couple of weeks later, when one fan sent their “best wishes” to the recovering Bruce Springsteen, commonly known as ‘The Boss’, Steven Van Zandt responded with a short and positive health update about his band’s leader. He replied to the well-wisher: “He’s much better thank you Jo.”

See the Tweet below.

See more He’s much better thank you Jo. https://t.co/XHaSnJO71f — 🕉🇺🇦🟦Stevie Van Zandt☮️💙 (@StevieVanZandt) October 6, 2023