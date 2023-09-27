Bruce Springsteen issues health update and cancels shows for remainder of the year









Bruce Springsteen has postponed all shows for the remainder of 2023 as he continues to recover from peptic ulcer disease.

A statement issued on his behalf reads: “Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor’s advice. With this in mind, and out of an abundance of caution, all remaining 2023 tour dates for Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be postponed until 2024.”

It continues: “Rescheduled dates for each of the 2023 shows, including those postponed earlier this month, will be announced next week, all taking place at their originally scheduled venues. When the new 2024 dates are announced, those unable to attend on the new date who purchased their tickets through official ticketing companies have 30 days to request a refund. All tickets for postponed performances will remain valid for the newly announced dates.”

Springsteen personally added: “Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support. I’m on the mend and can’t wait to see you all next year.”

Earlier this month, Springsteen’s representatives shared a post on social media announcing the postponement of shows in New York and revealed the reason for the cancellation.

Initially, Springsteen only hoped to postpone shows throughout September, and planned to return to the road in October, but now the concerts will take place in 2024.

Springsteen previously cancelled shows in Philadelphia in August over an unspecified illness, which was later revealed to be peptic ulcer disease.

