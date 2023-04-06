Attorney says Steven Tyler’s denial of sexual abuse allegations is “a real and dangerous public safety threat”









Late last year, Julia Misley alleged that Aerosmith singer Stephen Tyler sexually assaulted and battered her when she was a minor back in the 1970s. Tyler has rebutted all the allegations against him, and his response of denial was filed in a Los Angeles court of law last week.

Plaintiff Misley says she was “powerless to resist” Tyler’s famous stature when they met in 1973 when she was 16, and he was 25, and that Tyler manipulated Misley into believing that their supposed three-year relationship was romantic in nature. In California, the age of consent is 18 years old.

Misley had stated at the time of the original filing (via Pitchfork): “I want this action to expose an industry that protects celebrity offenders, to cleanse and hold accountable an industry that both exploited and allowed me to be exploited for years, along with so many other naïve and vulnerable kids and adults.”

Now, Misley’s attorneys have released a statement calling out Tyler’s behaviour. They wrote: “Tyler’s statement is more than a weak attempt to shift blame—it is a real and dangerous public safety threat to any vulnerable child who is currently in any kind of legal guardianship.”

They added: “Assuming care for a child—whether that child is 16 months or 16 years—does not and has never implied any type of consent to sexually abuse that child. To say any different is morally and legally repugnant.”