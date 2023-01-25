Steven Spielberg says ‘The Dark Knight’ should have been nominated for 'Best Picture' Oscar









Given that his recent film The Fabelmans received a ‘Best Picture’ Academy Award nomination for the 2023 Oscars, Steven Spielberg has claimed that The Dark Knight should have been the first blockbuster film to be adorned with the highly-coveted cinema prize.

The legendary director looks to be happy about the fact that Hollywood blockbusters have broken into consideration for the Academy Awards recently. Both Top Gun: Maverick and Avatar: The Way of Water have been nominated for the ‘Best Picture’ Oscar this year, and together, the two films grossed $3.5 billion globally.

“I’m really encouraged by that,” Spielberg told Deadline. However, drawing note to the fact that fewer blockbusters were considered for Oscar prizes back in the 2000s, he claimed that the newfound recognition of big-budget films arrived too late for the likes of Christopher Nolan’s 2008 Batman film.

“It came late for the film that should have been nominated a number of years ago, Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight,” Spielberg said. “That movie would have definitely garnered a ‘Best Picture’ nomination today, so having these two blockbusters solidly presented on the top ten list is something we should all be celebrating.”

Many consider The Dark Knight to have been pivotal in expanding the Academy’s horizons to consider big-budget movies for the ‘Best Picture’ Award. The film did receive five nominations, including a posthumous ‘Best Supporting Actor’ victory for Heath Ledger, but the ‘Best Picture’ prize was missing from its recognition.

The ‘Best Picture’ award is always one of the most intriguing contests at the Oscars, and this year is proving to be a fiercely fought battle. Along with Avatar: The Way of Water, The Fabelmans and Top Gun: Maverick, Women Talking, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Banshees of Inisherin, Triangle of Sadness, All Quiet on the Western Front, Elvis and Tár are also in the running for the prize.