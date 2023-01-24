Oscars 2023: Academy Awards reveal 'Best Picture' nominees









The Academy Awards has unveiled its nominees for this year’s coveted Best Picture award. 2022 was a year simmering with directorial masterworks, and the selection of names included certainly reflects that. Unlike most other categories, the nominees for ‘Best Picture’ are selected by the entire Academy membership. The 95th annual Oscars is set to place on March 12th, 2023. You can find the full list of nominees below.

This year’s nominations include Searchlight Pictures’ The Banshees of Inisherin, which was also nominated for ‘Best Screenplay’. Directed by Martin McDonagh, it brings the writer/director back together with his In Bruges stars, Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell, and tells the story of a minor personal conflict that gradually escalates into something absurdly catastrophic.

Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans is also up for this year’s ‘Best Picture’ award. In a 4.5-star review, Far Out described the movie as a “memoir, a family drama, a high school comedy and a celebration of cinema all in one. It’s also likely to be one of Spielberg’s final films, making this his potential swan song. It would be a brilliant note to end on”.

Everything Everywhere All At Once received countless nominations this year, including ‘Best Picture’. Starring Michelle Yeoh as a Chinese-American laundromat owner, it focuses on a rupture in the fabric of reality, forcing the unlikeliest of heroes to engage in a battle against bizarre and otherworldly creatures.

Those films were all correctly predicted prior to the nominations being unveiled. However, there were some more leftfield choices, including Avatar: The Way of Water (though Cameron was snubbed in the ‘Best Director’ category), Triangle of Sadness, and Women Talking, the latter of which is the only film directed by a woman in this year’s Best Picture list.

Check out the full list of nominations below.

Oscars 2023: The Best Picture nominees

All Quiet on The Western Front – Edward Berger

Avatar: The Way Of Water – James Cameron

The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh

Elvis – Baz Luhrmann

Everything Everywhere All At Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans – Steven Spielberg

Tár – Todd Field

Top Gun: Maverick – Joseph Kosinski

Triangle of Sadness – Ruben Östlund

Women Talking – Sarah Polley