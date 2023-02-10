Steven Spielberg praises S.S. Rajamouli’s movie ‘RRR’: “It was just amazing”
Steven Spielberg praises S.S. Rajamouli's movie 'RRR': "It was just amazing"

Fri 10th Feb 2023 16.59 GMT

We already knew that Steven Spielberg is an admirer of S.S. Rajamouli’s RRR film, having told his fellow director that he watched it twice when they met at a cocktail party in Los Angeles last month. Now, The Fabelmans director has heaped more praise on Rajamouli and his recent project.

The two directors caught up once more over a Zoom call yesterday (February 9th) during a conversation hosted by Reliance Entertainment. After a quick, pleasant introduction, the pair got to the nitty-gritty, and Spielberg was quick to lavish RRR with his respects.

“I thought your movie was outstanding… it was just amazing,” Spielberg said. “I couldn’t believe my eyes – it was like eye candy. It was extraordinary to look at and experience.” Rajamouli was more than grateful to hear these words from the legendary director. He said: “I can almost get up from the chair and do a dance – it means a lot to me.”

The conversation then switched to The Fabelmans, and Rajamouli was quick to return the praise he had just received from Spielberg. “As I was watching the film, initially [it] felt like ‘Oh my God,’ he’s picturising his own mom as not so good. I was empathising with the father,” Rajamouli said. “But as we progress, we understand the difficulty of the situation – no one is bad. It is not about a person being good or bad. It’s about following your heart and following your duty.”

Spielberg then opened up on the film’s themes. He said: “There are no villains in the story. It’s a story about love. It’s a story about a young boy, much like myself, named Sammy Fabelman, who falls in love with movie cameras and making movies with his neighbourhood friends, which eventually is going to lead him to a career. And it’s about following your heart and not sacrificing yourself and your own happiness and your own future to make others around you safe and comfortable.”

