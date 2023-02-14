Steven Spielberg purchased the Oscars of two Hollywood icons for over $1 million









Arguably the most recognisable Hollywood filmmaker on the planet, Steven Spielberg has redefined mainstream American cinema in countless ways. A master of the cinematic spectacle, Spielberg has produced countless blockbusters such as Jaws and Jurassic Park, which have captured people’s imaginations all over the world. In addition to unprecedented commercial success, Spielberg’s directorial journey has also been littered with multiple prestigious accolades.

While the American director has been the recipient of most major awards within the world of cinema, one specific ceremony that inevitably attracts the attention of fans is the Oscars. Over the course of his carer, Spielberg has earned numerous Oscar nominations, but he has only managed to win the elusive award thrice. Starting his run with Schindler’s List – for which he won ‘Best Picture’ and ‘Best Director’ – Spielberg has only been able to win another Oscar for Saving Private Ryan since then.

This year, Spielberg has another chance of winning big at the Academy Awards. His latest directorial effort, The Fabelmans, picked up three nominations at this year’s edition of the Oscars, including major categories such as ‘Best Picture’ and ‘Best Director’. A semi-autobiographical tale about how Spielberg fell in love with filmmaking, The Fabelmans has a serious chance of upsetting some of the favourites in the stiff competition for ‘Best Picture’.

Interestingly, the three Oscars that Spielberg won aren’t the only trophies that he owned. According to a report published by ABC, Spielberg actually purchased an Oscar that had been previously awarded to the Hollywood icon Bette Davis. The Oscar was sold at an auction for $578,000 to an anonymous bidder, who was later confirmed to be Spielberg. After winning the bid for Davis’ Oscar, Spielberg donated the statuette back to the Academy to preserve its legacy.

Many collectors actively bid for such awards to sell them off for profits, but Spielberg is strictly against that. In addition to Davis’ Oscar, he also saved Clark Gable’s Oscar by putting in an anonymous bid for it. The director ended up paying $607,500 for Gable’s award before donating it to the Academy as well. Spielberg’s efforts have ensured that both the icons’ Oscars are safely preserved.

“If not with the Clark Gable estate, I could think of no better sanctuary for Gabe’s only Oscar than the Motion Picture Academy,” Spielberg explained (via Variety). “The Oscar statuette is the most personal recognition of good work our industry can ever bestow, and it strikes me as a sad sign of our times that this icon could be confused with a commercial treasure.”

