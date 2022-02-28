Steven Spielberg directing new reimagining of Steve McQueen's 'Bullitt'









Aside from Steve McQueen’s iconic roles in 1963s The Great Escape and The Magnificent Seven, the influential American actor is well-known for his titular character Bullitt in the 1968 racing action movie. Now, 54 years after the release of the original film, director Steven Spielberg is preparing a remake of the classic, continuing the story of the dogged San Francisco cop.

To be clear, Spielberg isn’t planning a direct remake, more so, he will be working with The Post screenwriter, Josh Singer, to create a new story that uses Bullitt in the lead role.

Featuring one of cinema’s most iconic car chases of all time, the original film directed by Peter Yates, sees McQueen play a police officer who is overseeing the protection of a endangered key witness, only to find himself locking horns with the mobsters who are threatening the integrity of the case.

As one of the most highly sought-after directors in all of Hollywood, Spielberg often has fingers in all sorts of pies across the industry, meaning the remake of Bullitt likely won’t be hitting cinema screens anytime soon. Before then, Spielberg has his semi-autobiographical drama The Fabelmans to complete, alongside the likes of The Colour Purple, Bernstein and Robopocalypse each of which he is producing.

Though Spielberg initially wanted to move onto the project following his work on the Oscar-nominated musical West Side Story, Spielberg will now be taking on the project following his work on The Fabelmans.

With the Oscars yet to happen, it is West Side Story that is still hogging the limelight at the moment, watch the trailer for the film below, starring the likes of Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose and Maddie Ziegler.