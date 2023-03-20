Steven Seagal takes on US media over “lies” regarding Vladimir Putin









Actor Steven Seagal has come to the defence of Russian President Vladimir Putin amidst the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Seagal’s main point of argument is against the United States media corporations, who he claims have spent “billions of dollars” to spread “disinformation” and “lies” about Putin.

During an event held by the International Movement of Russians in Moscow, Seagal said that the United States government had been trying to “discredit, demoralize, and destroy the emerging morale of Russia” (via The Independent).

Seagal said: “Over half of the people in America actually love Russia and love Russians and know that they’re being lied to. My father was pure Russian, and I was raised in a pure Russian household because my mother was completely immersed in Russian culture, and she did not have parents. So I grew up with Russian culture.”

Back in 2018, the Under Siege actor had been named the Russian Foreign Ministry’s special representative for Russian-American humanitarian relations, and during the event, he added, “I grew up loving Russia and loving all of what I learned about it from a very early age. And for me, I am one million per cent Russophile and one million per cent Russian.”