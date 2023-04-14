Steve-O shares his outrageous first stunt for ‘Jackass’









In a recent social media post, the central Jackass star Steve-O looked back to his first ever stunt he performed for the popular reality franchise. On Instagram, the TV personality and stuntman shared a clip from August 2000, where he swallows a live goldfish before vomiting it back into its bowl.

Alongside his longtime Jackass co-star Johnny Knoxville, Steve-O puts the small fish into the darkness of his gullet before forcing his fingers down his throat to regurgitate. Apart from a little trauma, which it likely forgot a second later, the goldfish miraculously survived the stunt unharmed.

“I’ve never done that before,” Steve-O says after the stunt. “That was the first time I ever tried it.”

Sharing the clip on his Instagram account, he commented: “This was the first ‘stunt’ I ever did for Jackass. It was an idea I’d been saving for the right moment, which worked out pretty well!”

Steve-O is currently on the road with his “multimedia comedy show,” The Bucket List. “I was shocked as anyone to learn that people were passing out at my Bucket List shows, but the more graphic videos I screen during the show have proven to consistently have that effect,” he wrote on Instagram of the show. “I’m headed back to Australia, then the UK next, please attend with caution”.

