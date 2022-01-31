Johnny Knoxville had brain damage during ‘Jackass Forever'









Johnny Knoxville is back with a brand new Jackass film, a project that has already captured the imaginations of those whose childhoods were nourished by the legacy of the series. Titled Jackass Forever, the latest venture into the world of absolutely crazy and dangerous antics is set to hit the theatres later this week.

Planned as a sequel to Jackass 3D, the film will reunite all the iconic stars of the original except Bam Margera who had been kicked off the project due to his problems with substance abuse and an alleged breach of the wellness agreement that he had signed. This made the actor go ahead and file a lawsuit against the Jackass team, citing that the agreement was absurd.

The Jackass series is known for its weird stunts, leading to many serious injuries among the cast members. The latest member to report such an injury is Johnny Knoxville who claimed that he had tried to engage in a bizarre stunt with a bull which led to several damaging injuries and left him in a terrible state.

After being knocked into the air by the bull, Knoxville was debilitatingly harmed. He had broken multiple bones in his body, including his wrist and his ribs. In addition, Knoxville suffered brain damage which happened after his concussion worsened and resulted in a brain haemorrhage. He opened up about the incident on the Howard Stern show.

“Yeah, I got a brain haemorrhage from that. So my cognitive abilities were in steep decline after that hit,” Knoxville said. “No one in my family is happy with the stunts. The bull hit was the worst hit I’ve ever taken from a bull, or maybe period.” When the neurosurgeon tested his attention skills, Knoxville only scored a 17 out of 100.

He added: “I had to go under all these type of treatments, this transcranial magnetic stimulation, which they buzz your head with these magnets for about 30 minutes at a time for like, oh God, I would say 10 to 12 treatments over a series of two months and it’s supposed to help with depression and help with my cognitive skills.”

Watch the brand new trailer for Jackass Forever below.