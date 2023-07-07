Steve-O held by police after jumping off Tower Bridge in London









Notorious stuntman and Jackass star Steve-O has once again made headlines for his daredevil antics by leaping off an iconic London landmark.

The 49-year-old performer jumped off London Bridge into the River Thames, holding a Union Jack umbrella, much to the surprise of a gathered crowd. After resurfacing, police were seen escorting him into a squad car as he donned his T-shirt, which read: “I (Heart) London”.

The police quickly released Steve-O, expressing their concern that his actions might prompt copycat stunts that could end fatally. The Jackass performer shared his experience on Twitter, saying, “I just got out of a cop car…” and posted a photo of himself wrapped in England’s flag. He quipped, “They gave me a real talking to for my ‘Mary Poppins jump’ off the Tower Of London Bridge…”

Footage and details of the stunt were shared by TMZ. The daring act wasn’t Steve-O’s only high-flying act in London; he also leapt from one of the city’s iconic red double-decker buses, which he claimed was a tougher landing due to the concrete impact.

The stuntman also took to social media to reveal his particularly gross-out first-ever stunt performed with the Jackass group.

Steve-O is currently touring the UK as part of his ‘Bucket List’ Tour, which started in Cheyenne, Wyoming. His antics across the pond have included stops in Manchester, and upcoming shows are scheduled for Birmingham and London.

The thrill-seeker wrote on Instagram earlier this week, “This UK tour is so much fun, I could not be more thrilled to be taping my ‘Bucket List’ special in London… I’ll see you there.”

